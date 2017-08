× Pup News (Kitten Edition): Meet Rahjah

Meet Rahjah! This two-month-old, domestic medium-hair kitten and her 2 siblings were brought in to the Louisiana SPCA by a good Samaritan. She’s a sweet little fluff with a unique feature – she’s polydactl which means she has extra toes on her paws! Rahjah is a available for $50 every weekend in August during the Wet Nose Weekends adoption promo.

Click here to meet Rahjah.

Click here to learn more about the Louisiana SPCA.