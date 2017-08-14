× NOPD: Suspicious package reported at Federal Courthouse

NEW ORLEANS – Police shut down several streets around the Federal Courthouse this morning after a suspicious package was reported outside the building.

An NOPD spokesperson confirmed that a suspicious package was reported to authorities, but said it was too early to comment on the status of the package.

NOPD officers and other first responders have blocked off several streets around the courthouse, impacting traffic on Poydras, Magazine, and Camp Streets.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information on this developing story.