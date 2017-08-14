NOPD looking for man who stole more than $10,000 worth of merchandise from Lowe’s

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man accused of stealing more than $10,000 worth of merchandise from two different Lowe’s Home Improvement stores.

The unidentified man was caught on surveillance camera stealing from the Lowe’s in the 2500 block of Elysian Fields and the location in the 5700 block of Read Boulevard, according to the NOPD.

The man’s most recent shoplifting spree occurred on August 11.

If anyone has any information on the identification of pictured suspect, please contact any Fifth District detective at (504) 658-6058, or contact CrimeStoppers at 822-1111, or toll free at 1-800-903-7867.