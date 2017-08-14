× NOPD looking for man who has been missing since August 8

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who has been missing since August 8.

Willie James White was last seen August 8 around 4 p.m. in the 2500 block of Annette Street, according to the NOPD.

White is 6’ tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He currently wears a short “twist” haircut, and has tattoos reading “504” and “9th Ward” on his neck, according to the NOPD.

If you have information about Willie James White’s whereabouts please notify Detective Jake Engle or any Fifth District detective at (504) 658-6050, or call the NOPD non-emergency number at (504) 821-2222.