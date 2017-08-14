× Missing man said he was going fishing in City Park but never returned

NEW ORLEANS – A man who told his family he was going to go fishing in City Park on Sunday never made it home.

Forty-nine-year-old John Edward McDowell left his house to go fishing in City Park around 5 p.m. on August 13, according to the NOPD.

McDowell hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of John Edward McDowell is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040.