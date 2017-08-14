× Man quickly caught after robbing Slidell truck stop where he used to work

SLIDELL, La. – Police were able to quickly capture a man who robbed a Slidell truck stop after the victims identified him as a former employee.

Twenty-eight-year-old Clarence Burkett didn’t put much effort into his disguise when he robbed the Travel Centers of America truck stop around 9 p.m. on August 13, according to the Slidell Police Department.

Burkett donned sunglasses and pulled a hoodie over his head when he walked into the truck stop and demanded the cashier empty the cash register.

The cashier recognized Burkett as a former employee, and detectives quickly located Burkett at a local motel.

Burkett attempted to flee, but a K-9 unit caught him quickly, according to the SPD.

Burkett, who was on probation for a previous robbery conviction, faces up to seven years in prison for the charge of simple robbery stemming from his most recent arrest, according to the SPD.