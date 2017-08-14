× Man injured jumping from second-story window escaping N.O. East fire

NEW ORLEANS – Three people narrowly escaped a house fire in New Orleans East early this morning.

Firefighters responded to a fire at a two-story wood frame townhouse in the 6000 block of Boeing Street around 3 a.m. on August 14, according to the NOFD.

One man had already jumped out of a second story window to escape the flames by the time the first firefighters arrived on the scene.

Firefighters charged inside and led out two women before containing the fire and preventing it from spreading to the rest of the building or to the adjacent townhomes, according to the NOFD.

Twenty-four NOFD personnel fought the fire, which started in an electrical outlet in a first-floor laundry room.

The fire was under control within 10 minutes, according to the NOFD.

The man who jumped from the second story window was injured in the fall, but the NOFD did not release any other information about his status.

The residents were alerted to the fire by a fire alarm, further proving the importance of having working fire alarms in every home, according to the NOFD.