× Ed-itorial: Trading Breaux not smart football

Saints head coach Sean Payton is a stickler for “smart football.” So, what should Sean do? Follow the advice he preaches to his team.

And, not trade cornerback Delvin Breaux.

The Advocate, citing a source, said that the Saints would explore the possibility of dealing Breaux. Maybe that report was put out to ignite some sort of interest in Breaux from other teams.

Payton is clearly miffed that Breaux has missed practice for what a team source called “a contusion.” If Breaux is injured more seriously, it is hard to understand what type of trade value Breaux would have.

This year, the Saints parted ways with linebacker Dannelle Ellerbe, a talented player, who was also often injured.

Here’s how Payton answered that question when asked about Breaux’s availability.

“It is important for guys to be out here, but I wouldn’t want to get into specifics,” said Payton. “But, availability is probably important as anything else.”

After Payton spoke with the media, it was offensive tackle Zach Strief’s turn.

“We have to win, or else there’s gonna be changes,” said Strief.

Which is why the Saints shouldn’t trade Breaux, unless they are getting a starting cornerback in return.

Let’s take a peak at the Saints depth at cornerback.

It includes Ken Crawley (free agent 2016, and a pleasant surprise), PJ Williams (played in two games, went on IR with a serious concussion), Damian Swann (multiple concussions threaten his career), and first round pick Marshon Lattimore (should return to practice soon after knee injury).

There are others, including De’vante Harris and Sterling Moore.

But, the Saints are not deep at corner. When Lattimore was available with the 11th pick in the 2017 draft, the Saints jumped at the chance to select him.

At least for 2017, the Saints need Delvin Breaux.

Trading him now, is not smart football.