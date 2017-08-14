× Covington grand jury indicts man on over 150 counts of child pornography, rape

COVINGTON, La. – A grand jury has indicted a Covington man on over 150 counts of child pornography and first degree rape, among other charges.

Forty-nine-year-old Jackson Richard Miller has been indicted on 164 counts of child pornography, first degree rape of a child under 13, indecent behavior with a juvenile under 13, and obstruction of justice, according to St. Tammany Parish District Attorney Warren Montgomery.

Miller is accused of uploading dozens of pornographic images of children between January 2009 and October 2009.

He is also accused of raping an 8-year-old girl, taking pornographic pictures of that girl, and behaving inappropriately with a 9-year-old girl between January 1, 2015, and May 31, 2017, according to Montgomery’s office.