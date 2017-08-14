× Bourbon Street construction continues with new traffic restrictions

NEW ORLEANS — A large section of Bourbon Street remains closed Monday after weeks of construction in the French Quarter and starting today, you can now add the intersection of Bienville and Bourbon Street to the list, as crews are working to install underground utilities.

Construction is part of the $6 million French Quarter improvement project that calls for removing and replacing existing water and drainage lines, repairing the sewer line, repaving the roadway in concrete, installing new sidewalks when necessary and installing American with disabilities act-compliant curb ramps at intersections.

The city of New Orleans Department of Public Works says public safety is their top priority. They’re urging residents and commuters to use caution when driving, biking and walking near construction sites.

The intersection at Bienville and Bourbon meantime, will re-open to traffic next month.