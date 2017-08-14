× Amanda Shaw drops soul-filled new song, “Soulful Dress”

NEW ORLEANS– Famous fiddler, Amanda Shaw just released her new single, “Soulful Dress.” It is a funky, fresh, rocking new jam from one of our favorite musicians. Amanda Shaw has performed on our News with a Twist stage many times in the past, and we have a feeling she’ll be performing her latest hit for us soon.

Shaw is a major fixture on our New Orleans music scene. She consistently plays at both French Quarter Fest and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Fest, and many other festivals.

“Soulful Dress” is now available for purchase on iTunes.

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/soulful-dress-single/id1269976612