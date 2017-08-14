Amanda Shaw drops soul-filled new song, “Soulful Dress”

Posted 5:02 PM, August 14, 2017, by , Updated at 05:04PM, August 14, 2017

NEW ORLEANS– Famous fiddler, Amanda Shaw just released her new single, “Soulful Dress.”   It is a funky, fresh, rocking new jam from one of our favorite musicians.  Amanda Shaw has performed on our News with a Twist stage many times in the past, and we have a feeling she’ll be performing her latest hit for us soon.

Shaw is a major fixture on our New Orleans music scene.  She consistently plays at both French Quarter Fest and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Fest, and many other festivals.

“Soulful Dress” is now available for purchase on iTunes.

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/soulful-dress-single/id1269976612

Related stories