A love story. One man. One mighty romantic river.

NEW ORLEANS - What's on the mind of the guy behind the safety glasses?

He's the guy who's working with wood.

And he's working with wood and his number two pencil.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill is ready to ask the important question.

"What's on your mind?" Wild Bill asks.

The guy answers, "the Mississippi River.'

"Why the Mississippi River?" Wild Bill asks, again.

The guys says, "it's the river that defines the United States. It flows from Minnesota all the way to Louisiana."

Topher England is so inspired by the mighty Mississippi, he stands on the stage of his New Orleans front porch and makes book shelves that actually look like the river.

Topher makes book shelves that flow just as the river flows along the iconic crescent and the French Quarter.

When you get a Mississippi River book shelf in your house, you get a lot of good space for books and anything else you need to place there.

Topher's a Tulane grad. He's a software developer who hangs his hobby on walls from New York to California.

All custom made, all you have to do is pick your favorite part of the river.

The Mississippi flows for 2,320 miles.

It flows throw states and towns and cities and through at least one New Orleans heart.

If you'd' like the Mississippi River flowing like a book shelf through your house, just click right here to contact Topher and he'll build one just for you.

His business is called England River Shelves.