Wanna-be 610 Stompers show off their marvelous moves at try-outs!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Today was audition day for our favorite guys in shorts and those goofy headbands! Wanna-be 610 Stompers tried out at Harrah's Casino.

WGNO's Kenny Lopez was there to watch all these hopefuls show off their fancy footwork!

The 610 Stompers are looking for a few good men with marvelous moves to join their all-male dance troupe.

"It's actually very humbling that we have guys that want to come hang with us and do what we do," Henry Patron from the 610 Stompers said.

In the end they are looking for men who can dance, but also have a great personality.

"We want to be able to hang out and have a good time with them," Patron said.

The hopefuls are taught a dance, then the guys have time to practice before they perform the dance in front of the judges.

"It's harrowing and I feel for them," Patron said.

The auditions were held on Saturday and Sunday at Harrah's. Only 100 men could audition in total.

The 610 Stompers started showing off their extraordinary dance moves in 2009. In the past they've even danced in New York City for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade.