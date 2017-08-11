Whitney Bank to buy One Shell Square

NEW ORLEANS – Whitney Bank is buying One Shell Square.

The iconic building at the corner of Poydras Street and St. Charles Avenue will soon be rechristened the Hancock Whitney Center.

“We have had deep roots in this community since our inception in 1883, and today is a major milestone in our long history here in New Orleans and across the Gulf South,” Hancock Holding Company and Whitney Bank CEO John Hairston said. “Adding our name to the New Orleans skyline and upgrading our local headquarters right in the heart of the Central Business District is another symbol of our commitment to the city and region. It reinforces our commitment to serving the entire greater New Orleans area and the broader Gulf South corridor as we have for more than a century.”

All 400 Whitney employees currently located at the bank’s seven building headquarters at 228 St. Charles will make the switch to the new building in 2018, where they will occupy seven floors of the Hancock Whitney Center.

“We are excited by this great opportunity to move into this great facility and to be able to provide a more modern work environment for our associates so that they can deliver on our 5-star service promise to our clients,” Hairston said.

Over 300 Whitney employees that currently work at the University of New Orleans’ Lakefront campus will remain there.

“Hancock Holding Company and Whitney Bank are making a long-term commitment to the local community and economy with this move, and it is win-win for our city, our clients, and our company,” Whitney Bank President Joe Exnicios said. “It gives us a more efficient and usable space to provide better services and products, and it gives us room to grow.”

Whitney Bank has a long tradition established in downtown New Orleans, having opened its first branch on Gravier Street in 1888.

“This is a logical next step in our long tradition of expansion and growth in New Orleans,” Hairston said. “We’ve never been more committed to the place where Whitney Bank was born, and we’re excited to have a new, expandable New Orleans facility from which to grow.”