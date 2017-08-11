× Update: Lambert attorney says former Ehret coach not guilty of violations

John Ehret football coach Corey Lambert was terminated Thursday by the Jefferson Parish School Board.

The school board, in a statement, said that after an internal investigation, a “personnel action” was taken.

Lambert’s attorney Willie Zanders emailed this response to WGNO Sports.

In part, it reads:

To Whom it may concern

In connection with reports that Coach Lambert was found guilty of illegal recruiting at John Ehret high school, please see the attached document prepared by the Human Resources Department for Jefferson Parish Public Schools which states in pertinent part:

“the allegations against you cannot be confirmed .. The investigation has been completed and you were returned to your coaching duties on April 18, 2017. Any loss of pay during this time will be retroactively paid back to you.”

Lambert’s attorney said a full press statement will be forthcoming in a few days with “the names behind the false allegations and conspiracy which led to Coach Lambert’s interim dismissal.”

The attorney said he stressed interim because “we will fight those personal and politically-inspired charges against him.”