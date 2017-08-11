U.S. Army soldier among 3 men arrested for child pornography in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE – A U.S. Army soldier stationed in Louisiana is one of three men booked with over 100 combined counts of child pornography.

Attorney General Jeff Landry announced the three arrests this morning after his office’s Cyber Crime Unit rounded up the three men.

Twenty-two-year-old Christopher Duverge of Bronx, New York, was on approved military leave when he was arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Jail on more than 80 counts of possession of sexual abuse images or videos of children under 13.

Duverge is stationed at an Army base in Louisiana, according to Landry.

Twenty-five-year-old Kyle Ermis of Ponchatoula and 25-year-old Chaz Maturin of Abbeville also face charges related to possession of sexual abuse images or videos of children.

Ermis has been charged with 24 counts of distribution of images or video and six counts of possession.

Maturin faces eight counts related to possession of images or video of children and three counts related to children under the age of 13. He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail as a fugitive from Vermillion Parish, Landry said.

“My office is dedicated to investigating and arresting criminals who victimize children,” Landry said. “We will do all that we can to take child predators off Louisiana’s streets.”