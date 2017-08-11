Police chase down man attempting to drive off in stolen steamroller

NEW ORLEANS – Officers were involved in a decidedly slow-speed early morning pursuit in New Orleans East when they chased down a man attempting to steal a steamroller.

Thirty-three-year-old Travis Campbell was spotted driving a CAT Vibratory Compactor, commonly referred to as a steamroller, out of a construction site on Chef Menteur Highway and Michoud Boulevard around 4 a.m. on August 11, according to the NOPD.

Responding officers were able to catch up to Campbell as he drove the steamroller, which has a top speed of 8 mph.

Campbell told police he worked with the construction company that owned the steamroller and was on the way to refuel it.

When the officers contacted the company, the owner reported that Campbell had not worked for him in several years and had failed to return the steamroller’s keys when he was fired, according to the NOPD.

Campbell refused to say where he was headed with the steamroller. He was arrested and booked for theft.

If you have information about this incident contact any Seventh District detective at (504) 658-6070.