× NOPD looking for runaway ward of the state of Texas

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a teenager who escaped custody while being transported to Texas.

Sixteen-year-old Steven Manuel, who is a ward of the state of Texas, was being transported from the Juvenile Detention Center to Houston when he managed to escape, according to the NOPD.

Manuel got out of a vehicle driven by a Child Protective Specialist Agent at the corner of Gentilly Boulevard and St. Bernard Avenue around 9 a.m. on August 11 and fled on foot.

He hasn’t been seen or heard from first.

Manuel was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, white basketball shorts and black sneakers.

If you have information on Steven Manuel’s whereabouts please contact Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030.