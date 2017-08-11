Purchase an Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience!

A great gift for the golfer on your list!

Deal Highlights

$99 gets you over $375 worth of golf

A round of golf with cart at each participating course location

Enjoy eight of the best golf locations in the greater New Orleans area

Description

For a limited time enjoy eight of the best golf locations in the greater New Orleans area for $99. That’s eight 18 hole rounds for less than $20 a round! Some restrictions apply.

Abita Springs Golf Club

Abita Springs Golf Club invites you to enjoy the freshly refurbished and newly renovated golf course and facility. Enjoyed by seasoned golfers year-round, Abita Springs Golf Club is one of the best kept secrets in St. Tammany Parish and is located five-and-a-half miles northeast of Abita Springs off Highway 435.

Belle Terre Country Club

Belle Terre translates from French into “beautiful land” and this golf course certainly lives up to that reputation. Whether you’re a serious golfer or a weekend duffer, this 18-hole championship course designed by Pete Dye is one of Louisiana’s finest with our objective to be among the top three in the state. Improved cart paths, increased bunker sand, better drainage, and brand new greens are all part of the enhanced experience at Belle Terre.

The Bridges Golf Club

The Bridges Golf Club at Hollywood Casino is Mississippi’s only Arnold Palmer Signature golf course and is located at Hollywood Casino Bay St. Louis. This 18-hole masterpiece is ranked among the Top 40 casino courses in the country and Top 10 courses in the state by Golf Digest and Golfweek.

Diamondhead Pine Course

This 36-hole, beautiful and challenging layout is sure to live up to all your expectations. Diamondhead Country Club’s Pine Course has well-placed bunkers and water that comes into play on many holes and was masterfully carved into the rare rolling terrain. DCC’s Cardinal Course is wooded, built on gently rolling terrain with extra-long sand bunkers and has no parallel fairways. Home of the Golf Academy of Diamondhead offering the only indoor/outdoor teaching facility along the MS Gulf Coast, full-service practice facility and Golf Shop, restaurant & bar and the public is always welcome. Diamondhead has been host to several professional golf events including hosting the PGA Champions Tour Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic Qualifiers for five consecutive years. Call 228 255-3910 to book your tee time. Visit us online @ http://www.diamondheadms.org

Loft18

Loft18 is the premier indoor golf and entertainment center – a deluxe recreation and relaxation complex designed for year-round, all-weather, day-or-night play. Our 5 custom-built, state-of-the-art Full Swing Golf simulator stalls feature 84 championship courses and deliver precision play at its finest to golfers of all experience levels. But you don’t have to love golf (or play like a pro) to have a good time at Loft18. We’re all about kicked-back, Happy Hour style socializing beyond the tee box. Loft18’s full-service bar and restaurant offers gastro-pub fare, craft beer and cocktails, and that only-in-New Orleans’ style of easy-going, effortless service and hospitality.

Oak Knoll Country Club

Opened in 1923 Oak Knoll Country Club is one of the oldest golf courses in Louisiana. Located in Hammond just 40 minutes from New Orleans, Oak Knoll’s 18 lush fairways among hundreds of live oak trees and small greens make this short course challenging for golfers of all levels.

Pinewood Country Club

Located in Slidell. Built in 1963, this Bill Bergin course is lined with beautiful trees and the greens play fast on this 18-hole 6,405-yard challenge.

Timberlane Golf and Country Club

Newly renovated, Timberlane Country Club is a Robert Trent Jones SR. design golf course. Timberlane Country Club is an 18-hole regulation length golf course in Gretna, Louisiana. This championship layout has 3 sets of tee boxes for a fun, but challenging golfing experience.

Restrictions

Valid for 18 holes and one cart rental per course

Must call ahead for available tee times; 72 hr maximum pre-book required. Must mention card when booking Tee Time.

Not valid for tournament or league play; not valid with other discounts/promotions

Not valid before 11am holidays and weekends

Loft 18 offer not valid Friday and Saturday 4pm – close

Limit 1 card per household

Golf Card will expire on 08/1/2018

Purchase Agreement