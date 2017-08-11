× Missing woman sent ‘cryptic text message,’ hasn’t been heard from since

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is asking the public’s help locating a woman who has been missing since August 5.

A friend received a “cryptic text message” from 22-year-old Tydra Ekeh last Saturday, and Ekeh hasn’t been seen or heard from since, according to the NOPD.

Ekah is 4’11” tall and weighs 140 pounds.

She has brown eyes and black hair and drives a gray two-door Scion, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information on Tydra Ekeh’s location please call any Seventh District Detective at (504) 658-6070.