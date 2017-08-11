× COOLinary New Orleans: Dick & Jenny’s

COOLinary New Orleans

“During the month of August, experience cuisine that delights your palate and is an integral part of the history and culture of New Orleans. This annual culinary tradition features specially priced prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus.” – coolinaryneworleans.com

August 1-31, 2016

Offers: 3-course dinner menus for $39 or less 3-course brunch menus for $39 or less 2- or 3-course lunch menus for $20 or less



Dick & Jenny’s

Dick & Jenny’s COOLinary Menu

Appetizers Choice of Corn-Fried Oysters Duck Strips

Entrees Choice of Praline Chicken Fried Green Tomato Burger

Dessert Peach Crumble



Dick & Jenny’s 3-Course COOLinary Dinner is $35 and available from August 1-31, 2017.

COOLinary Drink Specials

$20 Bottles of House Red or White

$3 Glasses of House Red or White

$3.50 Abita Amber, Abita Light, Bud Light, or Budweiser

$0.25 Vodka Tonic with Lime

Praline Chicken

Praline Sauce

Ingredients:

3 Cups brown sugar packed

1 Cup of chicken stock

1 Tbsp of garlic, minced

1 tsp crushed red pepper

2 tsps of salt

1 tsp of black pepper

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in sauce pan. Bring to a boil and reduce to simmer. Reduce until sauce coats back of spoon, at least 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Stuffed Chicken

Ingredients:

1 airline chicken breast

1 1-inch cube of triple-cream brie cheese

2 cups of flour, seasoned to task with salt & pepper

Instructions:



Make a 1-ince wide cut in the thickest part of chicken breast, about 1-2” deep, making sure not to cut all the way through the breast. Stuff the brie into the pocket created in the chicken breast. Lightly dredge the stuffed breast in seasoned flour making sure the hole in the breast is sealed. Fry breast in 350 degree oil until golden brown and finish cooking chicken in 450 degree oven until it reaches in internal temp of 165 degrees. Serve chicken over pecan risotto and top with 1.5 ounces of praline sauce drizzled over crispy breast.