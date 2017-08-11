Coolinary gets Del Fuego excited!

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at  Del Fuego Taqueria with our delicious meal.

Our favorite drink at Del Fuego right now is the Hibiscus Cooler. They fix it up with local vodka, hibiscus flower tea, fresh ginger, lemon juice and candied ginger. It's all the heat and sweet that makes Del Fuego our go-to taqueria.

Check our Del Fuego's Coolinary Menu:

Lunch Menu

Lagniappe
Choice of Beverage 
Fountain Soft Drink, Iced Tea, Tecate Can

First Course

Choice of Fresh Salsa & Tostadas
Fresca, Verde, Tomatillo Avocado, Mexicana, Chile de Arbol, Negra, Roasted Habanero, or Sikil Pak

Second Course

Choice of Mission Burrito
Tres Hermanos, Carne Asada, Pollo de Tinga, Carnitas, Vegetales

$12

Dinner Menu

First Course
choice of 

Diosa Verde Salad

Caesar Salad

Elotes
(Roasted Corn)

Second Course

Enchiladas de Tinga
Refried Beans & Rice

 Taco Platter
Refried Beans & Rice

Third Course

Chef’s Choice Homemade Paleta
(popsicle)

$18

