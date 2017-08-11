Coolinary gets Del Fuego excited!

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at Del Fuego Taqueria with our delicious meal.
Our favorite drink at Del Fuego right now is the Hibiscus Cooler. They fix it up with local vodka, hibiscus flower tea, fresh ginger, lemon juice and candied ginger. It's all the heat and sweet that makes Del Fuego our go-to taqueria.
Check our Del Fuego's Coolinary Menu:
Lunch Menu
Lagniappe
Choice of Beverage
Fountain Soft Drink, Iced Tea, Tecate Can
First Course
Choice of Fresh Salsa & Tostadas
Fresca, Verde, Tomatillo Avocado, Mexicana, Chile de Arbol, Negra, Roasted Habanero, or Sikil Pak
Second Course
Choice of Mission Burrito
Tres Hermanos, Carne Asada, Pollo de Tinga, Carnitas, Vegetales
$12
Dinner Menu
First Course
choice of
Diosa Verde Salad
Caesar Salad
Elotes
(Roasted Corn)
Second Course
Enchiladas de Tinga
Refried Beans & Rice
Taco Platter
Refried Beans & Rice
Third Course
Chef’s Choice Homemade Paleta
(popsicle)
$18