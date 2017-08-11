Coolinary gets Del Fuego excited!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at Del Fuego Taqueria with our delicious meal.

Our favorite drink at Del Fuego right now is the Hibiscus Cooler. They fix it up with local vodka, hibiscus flower tea, fresh ginger, lemon juice and candied ginger. It's all the heat and sweet that makes Del Fuego our go-to taqueria.

Check our Del Fuego's Coolinary Menu:

Lunch Menu

Lagniappe

Choice of Beverage

Fountain Soft Drink, Iced Tea, Tecate Can

First Course

Choice of Fresh Salsa & Tostadas

Fresca, Verde, Tomatillo Avocado, Mexicana, Chile de Arbol, Negra, Roasted Habanero, or Sikil Pak

Second Course

Choice of Mission Burrito

Tres Hermanos, Carne Asada, Pollo de Tinga, Carnitas, Vegetales

$12

Dinner Menu

First Course

choice of

Diosa Verde Salad

Caesar Salad

Elotes

(Roasted Corn)

Second Course

Enchiladas de Tinga

Refried Beans & Rice

Taco Platter

Refried Beans & Rice

Third Course

Chef’s Choice Homemade Paleta

(popsicle)

$18