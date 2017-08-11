Cookin’ with Nino: Carolina Mustard Sauce
Carolina Mustard Sauce
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/2 cup minced white onions
- 1 cup CREOLE mustard
- 1/2 cup lemon juice
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 1/4 cup white vinegar
- 1 teaspoon celery seed
- 1 teaspoon kosher or sea salt
Instructions:
Sauté the onions in oil until the onions are translucent. Mix the remaining ingredients together in a saucepan and add the onions.
Bring the liquid to a boil and immediately reduce to a simmer. Simmer for about 15 minutes to blend the ingredients and reduce the liquid
