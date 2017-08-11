Cookin’ with Nino: Carolina Mustard Sauce

Carolina Mustard Sauce

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons olive  oil
  • 1/2 cup minced white onions
  • 1 cup CREOLE  mustard
  • 1/2 cup lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup white vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon celery seed
  • 1 teaspoon kosher or sea salt

Instructions:

Sauté the onions in oil until the onions are translucent.  Mix the remaining ingredients together in a saucepan and add the onions.

Bring the liquid to a boil and immediately reduce to a simmer.  Simmer for about 15 minutes to blend the ingredients and reduce the liquid

