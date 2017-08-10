Would you eat it? Fried Milk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Today, Test Kitchen Taylor fried up some milk, and no one was happy about it! It's technically fried pudding, but still, Tamica and Taylor couldn't stomach it. An anonymous viewer sent in this recipe, maybe just to mess with us!

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!

Fried M ilk

vanilla instant pudding mix

2 eggs, well beaten

3⁄4 cup plain breadcrumbs

vegetable oil

1⁄3 cup powdered sugar (optional)

Make instant pudding according to directions.

Pour into cupcake liners.

Freeze until firm.

Peel wrappers off frozen pudding.