Saints Zach Strief has the perfect place to catch the game, his new brewery Port Orleans

NEW ORLEANS--One of Drew Brees' most trusted protectors, Saints tackle Zach Streif kept busy this off-season. As Zach Strief's career winds down, he has begun to make plans for life after football.

For Strief, leaving New Orleans was "never an option," and now he's here to entertain on gameday with the opening of his new brewery on the 4100 block of Tchoupitoulas called Port Orleans.

Strief is part of the ownership group that after a few years of searching finally found the perfect spot to brew and serve local beer right in the heart of Uptown.

"I wanted to create some jobs here in New Orleans, and breweries have been emerging all of our city for the last decade so i'm happy to become apart of that," said Strief.

In addition to a handful of original beers on tap, Strief's next step is to expand in to the Mercedes- Benz Superdome in their craft beer section.

"We will have the game on, regardless of my affiliation with the team," said Strief. "We want to become the beer of the city, and this city loves the Saints so we will have the TV's on the game, as well as an outdoor beer garden for fans to come to on game day,"

Strief has the backing of his teammates and coach, and is working on a beer with Coach Sean Payton.

So, if you are wondering where to find the team celebrating after their next superbowl championship, check Super Bowl Champ Zach Streif's brwery Port Orleans first.