Saints fall at Cleveland, preseason losing streak reaches double digits

The Saints were in reach of their first preseason win since August 23rd, 2014, but couldn’t finish.

Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer, a second round pick from Notre Dame, threw a 45 yard touchdown pass to Jordan Parker on the first play after the two minute warning to send Cleveland to a 20-14 win in the exhibition opener for both teams.

The Saints have now lost 10 consecutive preseason games.

Several Saints veterans did play in the game. They included quarterback Drew Brees and running back Adrian Peterson.

Kizer and the Browns faced 4th down and 2 yards to go, at the Saints 45. Parker got deep past Saints cornerback Damian Swann. Kizer threw a strike to complete the winning touchdown play.

The Browns scored the last 13 points of the game, including a one yard touchdown run by former LSU Tiger Terrence Magee of Franklinton High School.

The Saints took the lead early in the fourth quarter on a two yard touchdown pass from Ryan Nassib to wide receiver Tommy Lee Lewis. Lewis was a Saints standout, with 10 catches for 124 yards.

“The chance to go against another team was good, but we have to do a lot of things better,” said Saints head coach Sean Payton.

The Saints play the Los Angeles Chargers in Carson, California next Sunday night.