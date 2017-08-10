× OPSB closing all schools today due to flood risk; charters closing as well

NEW ORLEANS – The Orleans Parish School Board has closed all schools it runs directly and is encouraging all charter schools to close as well.

Mayor Landrieu announced overnight that a fire at a pumping station has greatly diminished pumping capacity on the East Bank of Orleans Parish, leaving most of the city at a great risk for flooding today with heavy rains are predicted.

The main OPSB offices will also be closed today, with only essential staff to remain on duty to monitor the situation.

The OPSB oversees 41 schools, including 20 networked Charter schools, 17 non-networked Charter schools, four network schools and one educational program for students in secure care facilities.

Lake Area High School, Pierre Capdau Charter, Nelson Charter, Encore Academy, Edna Karr High School, McMain Secondary School, Alice Harte Charter School, 42 Charter School, and Andrew Wilson Charter School have also all closed for the day.