OPSB and RSD schools to remain closed tomorrow

NEW ORLEANS – Summer just got a few days longer for students in Orleans Parish as city officials extend school closures through the weekend.

Orleans Parish School Board Superintendent Henderson Lewis said the administration is closing schools while the threat of heavy flooding lingers over the city.

“Due to the uncertainty of pumping capacity for the East Bank of New Orleans west of the Industrial Canal, and a rainy forecast, in consultation with the city and school leaders, the Orleans Parish School Board and Recovery School District has determined that all public schools will remain closed for all students for Friday, August 11, 2017,” Lewis said. “That includes direct-run and charter schools. The goal of making the decision at this time is to provide families and staff ample time to plan and secure childcare for the remainder of the week.”

All essential OPSB and RSD personnel will still be required to report to work, but schools will remain closed.

“The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority, and this closure is being done out of an abundance of caution,” he said.