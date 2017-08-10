New billboard of “Future Who Dat” baby looking grumpy & sad to be a Saints fan?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Tonight is the first Saints pre-season game of the year. Most fans are excited to get the season started.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez found a new ad campaign, where a young Saints fan may not be too excited to be a Saints fan. What's up with that?

Touro Infirmary has a new ad campaign that has a baby Saints fan with a unique expression on his face. His face has got people talking and asking why doesn't this baby look happy to be a "Future Who Dat?"

This pouty little face and these eyes, which look like they are about tor cry are the talk of the town right now. You see, Touro just launched their "Future Who Dat" campaign with a billboard on S. Carrolton Ave. and bus stops on St. Charles Ave.

Either this baby needs a diaper change or he's not too happy about being a "Future Who Dat."

"He's probably thinking, hopefully we don't have another 7-9 season again," Jonathan Tugel, Saints Fan, said.

Hezther Razmus is a midwife at Touro, and she says that Touro has a different take on this grumpy baby.

"My theory is that his mom is at the game, so he's sad. He's wishing he could be with his mom and his babysitter won't even let him watch the Saints game," Razmus said.

Although we love our Saints, being a Saints lover often times comes with heartache.

"We've all had an expression like this baby does. Maybe he's just sad that we didn't go to the play-off's. We just fell in love with this precious little face. Nothing negative against the Saints. We all love our black and gold," she said.

Touro said in the near future they will be having a baby casting call to feature more New Orleans babies on their billboards and bus stop signs.