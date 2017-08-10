Lafourche police seize stolen handgun and drugs, capture fugitive after parole check

GALLIANO, La. – Detectives following up on an alert from a probation officer found a stolen handgun, heroin, meth, pot, and prescription pills inside a house in Galliano, leading to the arrest of four people.

A parole officer noticed drugs and drug paraphernalia lying around 45-year-old Tyronne Cheramie’s home during a compliance check, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The parole officer notified the LPSO, who sent narcotics officers to Cheramie’s home armed with a search warrant.

Officers found heroin, marijuana, methamphetamine, and Clonezam inside the house.

They were also able to locate two handguns, one of which had been reported stolen in Jefferson Parish, according to the LPSO.

Cheramie faces a variety of charges stemming from the discovery of the drugs, guns, and parole violations. His bond is set at $195,500.

Forty-eight-year-old Tilden Billiot, 48-year-old Wanda Plaisance, and 48-year-old Jason Bourg, who were all in the house with Cheramie when the police searched the house, also face multiple charges.

Bourg already had a warrant out for his arrest for failure to pay child support, and was considered a fugitive at the time of this arrest.

Billiot and Plaisance both face multiple drug-related charges.