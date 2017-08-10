Governor Edwards declares state of emergency in New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Governor John Bel Edwards has signed an order declaring a state of emergency in Orleans Parish as the threat of severe flooding looms large.

“This is a serious situation, and it was out of an abundance of caution that I issued an emergency declaration,” Edwards said. “I want to ensure everyone in New Orleans that they have the full support of the state. We will do everything possible to work with Mayor Landrieu and city officials to respond effectively to any flooding that might occur and to prevent any threat to our citizens and property. The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness stands ready to deploy state resources as needed.”

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said at a morning news conference that he called Edwards at 1:30 a.m. on August 10 to let him know about a fire inside a turbine that supplies power to the pumps that drain the East Bank of Orleans Parish.

The governor, Landrieu joked, was kind enough to pick up in the middle of the night.

Edwards immediately “pledged his continued and his aggressive support” for the people of the City of New Orleans, Landrieu said.