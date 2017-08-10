Ehret’s Lambert dismissed, JP school board cites “outside investigation” as catalyst to probe

John Ehret football coach Corey Lambert has been dismissed, less than three weeks before the start of the 2017 regular season.

Lambert, a graduate of the school, and a former Patriots quarterback, led John Ehret to the 2015 class 5A finals.

Thursday, Jefferson Parish public schools said in a statement that they were notified in February of an outside investigation into the athletic program at John Ehret high school.

“At that time, the District began its own investigation into the complaint,” said JP schools.

“After a very lengthy and thorough investigation, JPPSS determined that a personnel action was warranted. This action was taken today.”

CrescentCitySports.com reported that Lambert has been suspended without pay since March.

 