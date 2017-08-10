At Galatoire’s, even the chefs attend Coolinary!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at Galatoire's with our delicious meal.

With such an amazing selection, it's hard to choose just one cocktail at Galatoire's! Our favorite right now, is The Kentucky Reserve, featuring Woodford Bourbon, Tuaca Liqueur, Angostura Bitters, and Brandied Cherry.

Check out Galatoire's Coolinary menu:

Lunch Menu

First Course

choice of

Louisiana Shrimp Cocktail

Sliced Marinated Cucumbers

Turtle Soup

Au Sherry

Iceberg Wedge

Thousand Island Dressing, Capers, Cherry Tomatoes

Second Course

choice of

Sautéed Chicken Breast

Bacon, Mushrooms, Peas

Blackened Drum Etouffee

Steamed Rice

Fried Shrimp Sardou

Artichoke Hearts, Creamed Spinach, Hollandaise

Third Course

choice of

Cup Custard

Fresh Berries

Vanilla Ice Cream Sundae

Chocolate Sauce, Caramel, Whipped Cream, Sliced Almonds

Lemon Tartlet

Whipped Cream, Mango Sauce

$20

Dinner Menu

First Course

choice of

Louisiana Shrimp Cocktail

Sliced Marinated Cucumbers

Traditional Escargot Bordelaise

Garlic Butter, Herbs

Turtle Soup

Au Sherry

Iceberg Wedge

Thousand Island Dressing, Capers, Cherry Tomatoes

Second Course

choice of

Sautéed Chicken Breast

Bacon, Mushrooms, Peas

Blackened Drum Etouffee

Steamed Rice

Fried Shrimp Sardou

Artichoke Hearts, Creamed Spinach, Hollandaise

Grilled 8oz Pork Chop

Brabant Potatoes, Baby Spinach, Creole Mustard Vinaigrette

Third Course

choice of

Cup Custard

Fresh Berries

Vanilla Ice Cream Sundae

Chocolate Sauce, Caramel, Whipped Cream, Sliced Almonds

Lemon Tartlet

Whipped Cream, Mango Sauce

$39