At Galatoire’s, even the chefs attend Coolinary!

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at  Galatoire's with our delicious meal.

With such an amazing selection, it's hard to choose just one cocktail at Galatoire's! Our favorite right now, is The Kentucky Reserve, featuring Woodford Bourbon, Tuaca Liqueur, Angostura Bitters, and Brandied Cherry.

 

Check out Galatoire's Coolinary menu: 

Lunch Menu

First Course
choice of

Louisiana Shrimp Cocktail
Sliced Marinated Cucumbers

Turtle Soup
Au Sherry

Iceberg Wedge
Thousand Island Dressing, Capers, Cherry Tomatoes

Second Course
choice of

Sautéed Chicken Breast
Bacon, Mushrooms, Peas

Blackened Drum Etouffee
Steamed Rice

Fried Shrimp Sardou
Artichoke Hearts, Creamed Spinach, Hollandaise

Third Course
choice of

Cup Custard
Fresh Berries

Vanilla Ice Cream Sundae
Chocolate Sauce, Caramel, Whipped Cream, Sliced Almonds

Lemon Tartlet
Whipped Cream, Mango Sauce

$20

Dinner Menu

First Course
choice of

Louisiana Shrimp Cocktail
Sliced Marinated Cucumbers

Traditional Escargot Bordelaise
Garlic Butter, Herbs

Turtle Soup
Au Sherry

Iceberg Wedge
Thousand Island Dressing, Capers, Cherry Tomatoes

Second Course
choice of

Sautéed Chicken Breast
Bacon, Mushrooms, Peas

Blackened Drum Etouffee
Steamed Rice

Fried Shrimp Sardou
Artichoke Hearts, Creamed Spinach, Hollandaise

Grilled 8oz Pork Chop
Brabant Potatoes, Baby Spinach, Creole Mustard Vinaigrette

Third Course
choice of

Cup Custard
Fresh Berries

Vanilla Ice Cream Sundae
Chocolate Sauce, Caramel, Whipped Cream, Sliced Almonds

Lemon Tartlet
Whipped Cream, Mango Sauce

$39

