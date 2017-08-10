Amanda Ducorbier releases long awaited new single ‘Hold On’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Amanda Ducorbier is a New Orleans based singer/songwriter who has traveled from coast to coast recording with widely respected production houses and Grammy nominated producers. She was a contestant on NBC’s ‘The Voice’ Season 3, and also just made her debut at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival 2016 along side her great friends of Flow Tribe.

Ducorbier is currently a resident performer at the Roosevelt Hotel, NOPSI Hotel, and the Saint Hotel. She is finishing her new EP, and just released the first single ‘Hold On.’

Ducorbier said it has taken a while to get to this point, but she is so happy to finally share some of the new music with everyone. ‘Hold On” was written by Amanda and Rathbone DeBuys and was produced by Rathbone and Tom Drummond of Better than Ezra. Keep a look out for the full EP coming this Fall!

You can catch her next week opening for Bone Thugs-N-Harmony at Tipitina's on Thursday.