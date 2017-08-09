× Woman killed in fatal hit and run in Marrero

MARRERO, La. – One woman died last night after a fatal hit and run on the West Bank.

The unidentified 33-year-old woman was found lying in the street at the intersection of Ames Boulevard and 6th Avenue around 10:50 p.m. on August 8, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was suffering from multiple injuries and died at University Hospital later on in the night while receiving treatment.

Police have not released any information on a suspect or the make and model of the vehicle involved in the hit and run.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the JPSO Traffic Division at (504) 598-5880.