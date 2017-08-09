× What Anna Faris said about Chris Pratt in an interview before split

(CNN) — Anna Faris and Chris Pratt fans who are looking for signs of trouble that led to their split might find some insight in the “Mom” star’s latest interview.

Faris is on the October cover of Live Happy magazine. The interview reportedly took place a few months ago, when Faris opened up about relationships and her love for Pratt.

She said relationships had been tough for her and it took her a minute to grasp her mom’s advice “to be selfish in love.”

“But I later realized she meant to protect my heart and look out for myself and let a partner rise to that,” Faris said. “There was a time when I was willing to marry any cute boy that looked at me. I felt like if someone was attractive and wanted to hook up, it was a validation of my own identity.”

The couple, who have been married for eight years, announced on social media on Sunday that they are separating. They met in 2007 on the set of the film “Take Me Home Tonight” and have one child together.

Fans took to social media to convey their shock over the split of one of Hollywood’s favorite couples. But as Faris told Live Happy in the interview, their marriage wasn’t perfect and she struggles with tackling issues head on.

“I can’t stand confrontation, which maybe is a character flaw,” she said. “But having said that, I do feel like when I do get upset, which is rare as my husband and family would say, I have a hard time letting go.”

When it came to Pratt, however, Faris gushed about the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star.

She recounted a romantic visit with Pratt in London while he was shooting “Jurassic World 2.”

“He had scones and it was wildly romantic. He’s constantly doing really romantic things like that which are so wonderful,” Faris said. “But I also think that for us, our best date is an afternoon at our Washington home. Chris will put our crab pots out early in the morning, and later that day, we’ll eat fresh crab with a little butter and just look at the scenery.”

She also said “I think that’s one of the many reasons we fit so well together.”

“We get each other because even though we met under the lights of Hollywood, we’re from the same place,” Faris said. “We both know the same trees and smells and birds. It sounds corny, but those are things that ground us in everything outside of Hollywood.”