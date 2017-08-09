× Slidell police catch woman running multi-state cell phone fraud operation

SLIDELL, La. – A New York woman had six stolen iPhones and one iPad with her when Slidell police arrested her last week on fraud charges, ending a multi-state scam operation.

Thirty-two-year-old Yarenis de la Cruz had been purchasing multiple phones and devices using stolen account information when a Sprint employee in Slidell noticed something was wrong, according to the Slidell Police Department.

Sprint sent out an internal memo alerting all employees about de la Cruz’s scam, and then alerted police.

When SPD detectives located and arrested de la Cruz on August 4, they found her stash of phones and a tablet obtained illegally.

Investigators believe de la Cruz was traveling across the United States using stolen account information to purchase new phones on pre-existing accounts and then selling the phones for cash.

De la Cruz had active warrants with the Lafayette and Broussard Police Departments, so she was arrested as a fugitive and booked into the Slidell City Jail.

She could face more charges as the investigation continues, according to the SPD.