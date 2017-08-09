× NOAA increases forecast for hurricane season

The mid-season update from NOAA is out and it does not paint a friendly picture for the tropical season.

Forecasters now say there is a 60-percent chance of an above-normal season (compared to the May prediction of 45 percent chance), with 14-19 named storms (increased from the May predicted range of 11-17) and 2-5 major hurricanes (increased from the May predicted range of 2-4). The prediction for 5-9 hurricanes however is the same as the previous outlook in May.

NOAA cited several factors for the increased predictions. One of those factors being the smaller likelihood of El Nino developing than previously thought. That means less wind shear across the Atlantic to disrupt potential storms.

Other factors include warmer than average waters in the Atlantic within the region of typical tropical development, as well as forecast models predicting more storms to develop.

Keep in mind we are a month away still from the statistical peak of the hurricane season. With activity expected to increase, you need to be prepared now should a storm approach southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi.