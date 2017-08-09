× Mayoral candidate Frank Scurlock heads to court over his arrest at Jefferson Davis monument

MID-CITY — Businessman and mayoral candidate Frank Scurlock is in court Wednesday, regarding his arrest at the Jefferson Davis monument.

The arrest was posted on YouTube and shows Mr. Scurlock continuing to follow a police officer after he asks him several time not to.

In fact, in that video, the officer’s exact words were quote: “Don’t walk up on me.”

It’s a phrase he uttered several times before arresting Scurlock.

Scurlock and his attorney Thomas Robichaux spoke out about Wednesday’s hearing.

Scurlock maintains his civil liberties were taken away from him the night he was arrested.