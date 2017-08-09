× Man mugged in French Quarter after stranger tries to hug him

NEW ORLEANS – A man walking in the French Quarter last night was beaten and robbed after a stranger tried to give him a hug.

The 56-year-old man was in the 800 block of St. Louis Street just before midnight on August 8 when a man approached him, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The man “attempted to give the victim a hug,” according to the police report.

A struggle ensued, and the hug turned into a beating as the man punched the victim several times and ran off with the victim’s wallet.

No suspects have been named yet, and the NOPD has not released any more information on the robbery.