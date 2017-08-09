Luxury flood cars are targeted by thieves!

NEW ORLEANS — Some people who parked their Porsche, Lincoln, or Corvette at the intersection of North Claiborne and St. Bernard avenues may have avoided Saturday’s flood but didn’t evade thieves who stole the cars.

Police say four cars are reported stolen from the area. Three of them are luxury dream cars for many people. Here are the rides police say are missing.

A gray 2014 Porsche Panamera bearing Georgia license plate #DV551Q

A white 2004 Lincoln Navigator bearing Louisiana license plate #515AFP

A black 2015 Chevrolet Corvette bearing Louisiana license plate #ZJL729

A blue 2012 Chevrolet Sonic bearing Pennsylvania license plate #JFX3365

According to police, all of the car’s owners parked them in the area in an attempt to avoid having the cars damaged by Saturday’s flood. But when the owners returned to retrieve their rides, the cars were gone.

Saturday, nearly five inches of rain fell in the City Park area. Lakeview saw almost as much rain, and Mid-City saw nearly ten inches of rain. Initially, the Sewerage and Water Board said global warming played a role in the downpour. But later, the city reported that as many as 8 pumps were not operational. Since then, four workers have either resigned or been terminated.

After the flood waters receded, many parts of the city were littered with flooded cars that would not run. So almost as quickly as the water went down, tow trucks began to arrive to remove the damaged vehicles. Who would question a tow truck arriving to remove a car or people working to get a car to start?

If you can help police find the cars or the people who stole them, call detectives with the NOPD’s Third District at 504-822-1111 or CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.