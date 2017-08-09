× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Game-Day Drinks!

Football season is here, which means tailgating and usually more cocktails and “day drinks” than usual over these next few months. But what we choose to drink can really make it or break it when it comes to calories, sugar, and alcohol content, so today we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on the best & worst bets of Game-Day Drinks!

Tailgating + Cocktail Tips

Stay well-hydrated – aim for at least 50-80 ounces of non-alcohol fluids through the day

Hydrate with water, sparkling water, La Croix, Vitaminwater Zero…

Opt for clear liquor (vodka, gin, white rum) over dark liquor (bourbon, dark rum)

Keep “moderate” drinking in mind: not more than 1/day for women, 2/day for men

LOVE IT!

Guinness Beer: Just 123 calories per bottle

Spiked Spritzers like White Claw Hard Seltzer or Truly Spiked & Sparkling: 100-110 calories & 1-4 grams sugar

More “LOVE IT” options:

Extra-light beer: Bud Select 55, Beck’s Premier Light, MGD 64 with 55-64 calories; 8 – 3.2 % ABV

with 55-64 calories; 8 – 3.2 % ABV Vodka Soda (clear liquor preferred over dark; “splash” of liquor with no-calorie mixer)

LIKE IT!

Bloody Mary

With 2 ounces vodka + 8 ounces Bloody Mary Mix, still under 200 calories

Louisiana Sisters All Natural Blood Mary Mix is one of the lower-sodium brands on shelves (533 mg/8 ounces)

Mojito

Note: regular mojitos typically made with 2 heaping teaspoons of sugar

Easily made without sugar – add muddled berries instead or use Swerve in place of sugar

2 ounces white rum + 1 ounce soda + 1 ounce lime juice + muddled berries (optional) + fresh mint + ice

More “LIKE IT” options:

“Regular” Beer: g. Includes Mich Ultra, and all “Lite” beers; approx. 95-150 calories per 12-ounce beer

g. Includes Mich Ultra, and all “Lite” beers; approx. 95-150 calories per 12-ounce beer Wine Spritzer (Red or white wine with club soda or sparkling water)

HATE IT!

Moscow Mule

5 ounce vodka + 4 ounces ginger beer + lime juice

4 ounce ginger beer => 10-11 grams added sugar

IPA-style beer

Often 190-230 calories per 12-ounce beer, because also higher alcohol content: 6-10% ABV

More “HATE IT” options:

Margarita: Easily tops 300 calories & 40+ grams added sugar

Easily tops 300 calories & 40+ grams added sugar Bourbon & Coke (or any dark liquor + sugary mixer): Can be 300+ calories & 18 grams sugar

Can be 300+ calories & 18 grams sugar Frozen Daiquiris: 1,000+ sugary calories for a “small” 20-ounce

###

