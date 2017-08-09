LBJ’s Gone Fishin with Boyfriend

NEW ORLEANS- She's got a unique name and a style all her own, and she's making waves in the music business.

LBJ got a chance to get out on the water and learn all about Boyfriend.

Boyfriend told us what the name meant to her, "Everything! I mean that word is so heavy. It carries a lot of connotations with it that girlfriend doesn't. Like you would never say me and my boyfriends are hanging out. 'Boyfriend' means something deeper. Yeah there is a boyfriend"

Thus the adventure of having Boyfriend on the boat begins, and she's pretty decent with a pole in her hands.  She's also a pretty darn good performer on stage.

Boyfriend performs at The Official 2017 LGBT San Francisco Pride Celebration 6/25/17 San Francisco CA - photo © Dave Vann 2017

As for her music style, Boyfriend says, "I came up with the term rap cabaret to describe it. It seemed most accurate to me. because in a cabaret you have variety, and you have performance"

Yes she's more than just a rapper, but her play on words is always clever.

MANCHESTER, TN - JUNE 10: (L-R) Recording artists Allison Closner of Joseph, Boyfriend, and Chance the Rapper perform onstage for the 'Soul Shakedown' at This Tent during Day 3 of the 2017 Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival on June 10, 2017 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts and Music Festival)

"In my most recent project I actually sing more than I rap. I like to use rap as a verb, instead of like a noun. like rapper isn't totally accurate for me, but I do rap. Are you a fisherman but you fish. It's just one of the things that I do," says Boyfreind.

Growing up in Nashville, she eventually made her way to New Orleans after college on the West Coast.  It's been a busy year for Boyfriend, performing both here and away at Jazzfest, SXSW, Bonaroo, and more.

Boyfriend on LBJ's boat (WGNO-TV)

For her the outcome has been worth the journey.

Boyfriend says, "I think just feeling the momentum pick up and feeling the crowds get a little bit larger because it can get to feel like a bit of a narcissistic endeavor. You know, like let me plan a photo shoot for pictures of me!"

Boyfriend's 5th Annual B-day Extravaganza, Friday September 1st at the Joy Theater, FREE, featuring drag, burlesque, aerialists, many surprise guests and as always, guests who arrive in curlers & lingerie get a special gift from Boyfriend!

