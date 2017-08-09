LBJ’s Gone Fishin with Boyfriend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- She's got a unique name and a style all her own, and she's making waves in the music business.

LBJ got a chance to get out on the water and learn all about Boyfriend.

Boyfriend told us what the name meant to her, "Everything! I mean that word is so heavy. It carries a lot of connotations with it that girlfriend doesn't. Like you would never say me and my boyfriends are hanging out. 'Boyfriend' means something deeper. Yeah there is a boyfriend"

Thus the adventure of having Boyfriend on the boat begins, and she's pretty decent with a pole in her hands. She's also a pretty darn good performer on stage.

As for her music style, Boyfriend says, "I came up with the term rap cabaret to describe it. It seemed most accurate to me. because in a cabaret you have variety, and you have performance"

Yes she's more than just a rapper, but her play on words is always clever.

"In my most recent project I actually sing more than I rap. I like to use rap as a verb, instead of like a noun. like rapper isn't totally accurate for me, but I do rap. Are you a fisherman but you fish. It's just one of the things that I do," says Boyfreind.

Growing up in Nashville, she eventually made her way to New Orleans after college on the West Coast. It's been a busy year for Boyfriend, performing both here and away at Jazzfest, SXSW, Bonaroo, and more.

For her the outcome has been worth the journey.

Boyfriend says, "I think just feeling the momentum pick up and feeling the crowds get a little bit larger because it can get to feel like a bit of a narcissistic endeavor. You know, like let me plan a photo shoot for pictures of me!"

Boyfriend's 5th Annual B-day Extravaganza, Friday September 1st at the Joy Theater, FREE, featuring drag, burlesque, aerialists, many surprise guests and as always, guests who arrive in curlers & lingerie get a special gift from Boyfriend!

Click here for tickets