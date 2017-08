Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's been a long road for the JJ Muggler Band. They formed in the 1970s in Harahan and were inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame in 2013.

They haven't come out with a CD in a while. But, that's about to change. They have a new album in the works and a big show at the Kamp on October 6th.

The JJ Muggler Band passed by the New with a Twist studio and performed their classic "Louisiana Born and Raised" on the Twist Stage.