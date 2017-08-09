Guys try to pick perfect sexy red dress for “Red Dress Run”

NEW ORLEANS-- Every August, The New Orleans Hash House Harriers put on the New Orleans Red Dress Run.   Thousands come out to run for this charity event and party.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez found out it is not as easy as you may think to find the perfect red dress!  Watch as headed to Buffalo Exchange to find a red dress.

This year's red dress run celebration has been moved from Armstrong Park to Crescent Park in the Bywater.   The actual run is 2 miles, and begins at 11 am this Saturday.

 

