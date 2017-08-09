Four to get ready: Pelicans announce preseason schedule

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 05: A detail shot of the pelican logo on the shorts Arinze Onuaku #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason NBA game against the Houston Rockets on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Pelicans won 116 to 115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)
The Pelicans will play four preseason games in October, but only one in New Orleans.
The preseason tips off Tuesday October 3rd at the Smoothie King Center against the Chicago Bulls.
Here’s the rest of the schedule.
Friday October 6th at Oklahoma City.
Sunday October 8th at Chicago.
Friday October 13th at Memphis.