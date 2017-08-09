Check out what Toups South is about!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at Toups South with our delicious meal.

Our favorite drink at Toups South right now is their Toups Julep. Made with whiskey, sweet tea syrup, persimmon and mint, this drink is sur eto cool you off on a hot August day.