Check out what Toups South is about!

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at Toups South with our delicious meal.
Lunch Menu
Lagniappe
Complimentary Tea or Soft Drink
with purchase of prix fix meal
First Course
choice of
Heirloom Tomato Salad
home made ricotta, white anchovy, olive vinaigrette
Chilled Sweet Corn & Coconut Soup
herbs and chili oil
Second Course
choice of
Fried Chicken Sandwich
pickled cabbage, hot sauce aioli, onion bun, frites
Smoked Redfish Melt
white cheddar, pickles, red onions, french bread, frites
Third Course
Panna Cotta
granita, short bread cookies
Lemon Poppy Seed Cake
seasonal fruit, whipped cream
Daily Milkshake
$20
Dinner Menu
Lagniappe
Complimentary Glass of Wine
with purchase of prix fix meal
First Course
choice of
Heirloom Tomato Salad
home made ricotta, white anchovy, olive vinaigrette
Fried Gulf Oysters
charred pepper aioli, picked sweet peppers
Chilled Sweet Corn & Coconut Soup
herbs and chili oil
Second Course
choice of
Grilled Gulf Shrimp
shaved summer squash, eggplant puree, cherry tomato vinaigrette
Pork Confit
braised greens, Louisiana popcorn rice, mustard jus
Louisiana Chantrelle Ravioli
sweet corn, roasted peppers, white wine butter sauce
Third Course
Panna Cotta
granita, short bread cookies
Lemon Poppy Seed Cake
seasonal fruit, whipped cream
Daily Milkshake
$35