Check out what Toups South is about!

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at  Toups South with our delicious meal.

Our favorite drink at Toups South right now is their Toups Julep. Made with whiskey, sweet tea syrup, persimmon and mint, this drink is sur eto cool you off on a hot August day.

Lunch Menu

Lagniappe

Complimentary Tea or Soft Drink
with purchase of prix fix meal

First Course
choice of

Heirloom Tomato Salad
home made ricotta, white anchovy, olive vinaigrette

Chilled Sweet Corn & Coconut Soup
herbs and chili oil

Second Course
choice of

Fried Chicken Sandwich
pickled cabbage, hot sauce aioli, onion bun, frites

Smoked Redfish Melt
white cheddar, pickles, red onions, french bread, frites

Third Course

 Panna Cotta
granita, short bread cookies

Lemon Poppy Seed Cake
seasonal fruit, whipped cream

Daily Milkshake 

$20

Dinner Menu

Lagniappe

Complimentary Glass of Wine
with purchase of prix fix meal

First Course
choice of

Heirloom Tomato Salad
home made ricotta, white anchovy, olive vinaigrette

Fried Gulf Oysters
charred pepper aioli, picked sweet peppers

Chilled Sweet Corn & Coconut Soup
herbs and chili oil

Second Course
choice of

Grilled Gulf Shrimp
shaved summer squash, eggplant puree, cherry tomato vinaigrette

Pork Confit
braised greens, Louisiana popcorn rice, mustard jus

Louisiana Chantrelle Ravioli
sweet corn, roasted peppers, white wine butter sauce

Third Course

 Panna Cotta
granita, short bread cookies

Lemon Poppy Seed Cake
seasonal fruit, whipped cream

Daily Milkshake 

$35

