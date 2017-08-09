Boosters move to 3-0 in Johnstown, single elimination is next

The New Orleans Boosters scored 4 runs in the fourth inning on the way to a 7-3 win over Roxbury, New York City Wednesday in the All-American Amateur Baseball Association Tournament in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

The Boosters got a two run single from Noah Fontenot and a two run double from Justin Nussbaum in the four run fourth.

New Orleans, 3-0, won its four team pool.

The Boosters are one of eight teams still alive. The tournament will be single elimination to its conclusion.