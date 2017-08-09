4 arrested after police find 2 guns, pot, after N.O. East chase

NEW ORLEANS – Four young men are behind bars after leading police on a short chase in New Orleans East.

Officers found two guns, marijuana, and a digital scale after the chase, which began around 11:15 a.m. on August 6 and ended a short time later at the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Midpoint Drive, according to the NOPD.

The four occupants of the car – 18-year-old Fredrick Lowe, 22-year-old Yvenert Dolce, Jr., 26-year-old Donovan Poole, and 19-year-old Kendrick Greenidge – got out and ran away as soon as the chase ended.

Seventh District Task Force detectives and Louisiana State Police Troopers quickly chased down the quartet, and soon after found the drugs and scale inside the car.

Lowe and Greenidge both had baggies of pot inside their pockets, according to the NOPD.

Dolce and Poole are both convicted felons, and were both booked with being a felon in possession of a firearm and resisting an officer.

Lowe and Greenidge face the same charges as Dolce and Poole, with the additional charge of possessing a firearm while in possession of a schedule one drug.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.