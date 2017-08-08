WATCH LIVE: City Council discusses Saturday’s heavy rains and flood response

The Vettes are back with new song, “New Orleans Lady”

Posted 3:18 PM, August 8, 2017, by

NEW ORLEANS– The Vettes are back with a new single entitled, “New Orleans Lady.”  We are big fans of The Vettes on News with a Twist.  They’ve played on our Twist stage multiple times.  Take a listen to their new song, which is already getting airplay on B-97 radio station.  “New Orleans Lady” is a fun, rocking track with a catchy beat, that’s sure to make you smile.

Give it a listen: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/new-orleans-lady-single/id1269201201

