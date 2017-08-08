× The Vettes are back with new song, “New Orleans Lady”

NEW ORLEANS– The Vettes are back with a new single entitled, “New Orleans Lady.” We are big fans of The Vettes on News with a Twist. They’ve played on our Twist stage multiple times. Take a listen to their new song, which is already getting airplay on B-97 radio station. “New Orleans Lady” is a fun, rocking track with a catchy beat, that’s sure to make you smile.

Give it a listen: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/new-orleans-lady-single/id1269201201